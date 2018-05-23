Residents of Parkwood in Cape Town protested on Wednesday, forcing the closure of key roads. PICTURE: Cindy Waxa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Parkwood in Cape Town was on Wednesday again the scene of violent protests over land and housing, as residents took to the streets and threw stones at police and other law enforcement agencies.





The City of Cape Town said its Law Enforcement unit had demolished and removed 111 illegal structures as well as seven truckloads of material.





PHOTO: Cindy Waxa / ANA Photo

"As a result of the violent protest, police arrested 17 people for public violence, of which 12 are males and five females. The suspects have been transported to the Grassy Park police station," the City of Cape Town said.





According to Wayne Dyason of the City of Cape Town, the protests forced the closure of Prince George Drive in both directions between Dick Burton Road and De Waal roads, as residents attempted to erect structures on vacant land adjacent to the highway.





PICTURE: Cindy Waxa / African News Agency/ANA

" Structures are currently being dismantled by the housing contractor," Dyason said. "A few incidents of stoning of officials occurred. SAPS retaliated by firing non-lethal rounds. The area is saturated with officers from SAPS, Law Enforcement, Metro and Traffic. Situation currently under control."





The protests erupted a week ago as residents of Parkwood, many of them backyard dwellers, demanded land and houses.





African News Agency/ANA