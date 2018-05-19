Cape Town - Prince George Drive towards Muizenberg in Cape Town continues to be affected due to violent community protests at Parkwood and Vrygrond, the City of Cape Town reported on Monday.

The road, south-bound at Military Road in the direction of Muizenberg, was still closed due to violent protest, but the opposite direction was open.

The violent protest in Parkwood is due to housing and traffic and Metro Police are currently monitoring the area. Protestors were burning tyres on a field at Prince George Drive and Hyde Road.

The City’s Wayne Dayson said: "Protesting inside Vrygrond, as well as stone-throwing along PG Drive in the Vrygrond area - Traffic and Saps on scene. PG Drive closed at Military Rd towards Muizenberg (opposite direction still open)."

A local rent office was also damaged in the ongoing violence.

African News Agency/ANA