Cape Town - A large group of protesters in Steenberg and Westlake Drive wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Monday morning.

According to City of Cape Town officials, 30 protesters threw petrol bombs and burned tyres, resulting in road closures.

"Steenberg Road and Westlake Drive has been closed to traffic due to violent protesting in the area. Motorists are asked to please stay away from Steenberg Road and Tokai Road as well as the main road intersections of Steenberg Road and use the main road as an alternative route," said the City of Cape Town's Maxine Bezuidenhout.

Cape Town - #ProtestAction Westlake Drive / Steenberg Road - EXPECT DELAYS / Diversions through the area pic.twitter.com/edc5m0W6Z2 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 4, 2018

@EWNTraffic @ewnreporter @ewnupdates - UPDATE Cnr Westlake Drive and Steenberg Road Completely Closed - 20+ Protesters Shut Road and Entrance to Westlake - please exercise caution and avoid where possible. pic.twitter.com/FuWn2k1rpn — Jobbies (@JobbiesCTN) June 4, 2018

Police await back up after they were pushed out.

This is a developing story.

IOL