Vodacom investigates after offices catch fire

Vodacom is currently investigating the cause of a fire after its head office building in Century City, Cape Town caught alight on Sunday morning. Several social media users posted about fire, speculating that it was due to solar panels that caught alight. Some also issued a warning to avoid Century City if possible. However, the cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.

According to Vodacom’s head of media relations, Byron Kennedy, Vodacom can confirm that the fire is being attended to by fire services and appears to be “under control“. Fire & Rescue Spokerson, Jermaine Carelse said firefighters are on the scene. “The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 11am of solar panels alight on the roof of the building. Upon arrival of the first crew, additional resources were requested. Two hydraulic platforms were also dispatched,” said Carelse in a statement.

He added that one of the biggest issues was that firefighters had to be aware of the falling debris whilst working inside the building. In a post on social media, Vodacom said it has alerted the relevant authorities and teams and thanked people for their “kindness and concern“. Drivers on Century City Boulevard have been urged to approach with caution and to allow emergency services the right of way.