W Cape gov appeals to employers and employees to maintain Covid-19 safety measures

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has appealed to employers and employees to maintain the coronavirus (Covid-19) safety measures when the country moves to Covid-19 level 3 lockdown on Monday, June 1. Alert level 3 is welcomed as an opportunity to begin to breathe new life into the economy in the Western Cape, finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said in a statement on Sunday. "However, for us to ensure that businesses remain open and more people get back to work, it is important that all employers and employees adhere to the critical safety measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace," he said. If employees could continue to work from home they should do so. Staying at home ensured that those who could not work from home could return to work safely, as the number of people on public transport and in the workplace were reduced and physical distancing could be maintained. "We have a number of valuable resources for employers and employees returning to work, which can be found on the Western Cape government’s website," Maynier said.

For employers:

- Read the health guidelines on preventing and managing Covid-19 infections in the workplace: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/frequently-asked-questions/frequently-asked-questions-how-prevent-and-manage-covid-19-infections;

- Download the Covid-19 safety information materials for the workplace such as posters, decals and checklists (See “Business” section): coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/resources;

- Find personal protective equipment (PPE) suppliers through the PPE marketplace: supportbusiness.co.za/marketplace; and

- Report a positive case of Covid-19 in the workplace to the Western Cape health department with this online form: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/reporting-covid-19-workplace.

For employees:

- Read the FAQs on how to stay safe in the workplace, and what the employer needed to do to ensure safety: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/frequently-asked-questions/employees/frequently-asked-questions-employees; and

- Report businesses not following the necessary health guidelines to stop the spread of Covid-19 using this online form: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-business-safety-complaint-form.

Complaints about non-compliant businesses made to the economic development and tourism department using the online form would be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

"Where we can assist and advise businesses to implement these necessary safety measures, we will do so, but where there are serious violations of the safety measures these will be reported to the department of employment and labour with a request for immediate action which may include temporary closure of the business," Maynier said.

For any questions on implementing safety guidelines in the workplace, businesses could send an email to: [email protected]

"We will all have to pull together, and we will all have to work together, in the coming days, and weeks, and months because, in the end, it is up to all of us to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Western Cape," he said.

African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet