WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Mr President, I went from risking my life on SAA’s Wuhan flight to starving at Christmas In a heartbreaking letter to the president, a former SAA employee explained how the airline’s woes have affected her. “I’m full of disappointment of how this whole thing has been handled, of how you haven’t done anything or intervened in our case,” she said. Manager of Hennie’s Sports Bar arrested for serving non-alcoholic gin and tonic

Atrayo Nolte is adamant he will institute a damages claim against the police, who stormed the restaurant and insisted that he was serving a patron an alcoholic drink.

“The more I tried to explain it was a non-alcoholic gin and tonic, the more they accused me of selling alcohol,” he said.

Ramaphosa lifts alcohol ban, eases restrictions on leisure activities

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of alcohol after the country recorded the lowest daily increase in infections.

Restrictions on worship and accessing beaches were also lifted.

Jacob Zuma openly defies Zondo commission, says he is ready to be jailed

In a bombshell statement, Jacob Zuma said he will openly defy a ConCourt ruling that compelled him to appear before the Zondo commission.

“I am again prepared to go to prison to defend the constitutional rights that I personally fought for,” the former president said.

WATCH: Relief as first Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in SA

South Africa's first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by aeroplane from India on Monday to much fanfare.

President Ramaphosa and other top officials were at OR Tambo to receive the 1 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India.

IOL