WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: ’Beast’ of a Black Mamba coils around Durban snake catcher’s neck during scary rescue Nick Evans, Durban’s famed snake rescuer, has related a scary tale of his encounter with a “massive constricting mamba”. “It started wrapping its large coils around my head! It covered my eyes at one point!” ’Mr President, people are dying’: Doctors plead with Ramaphosa to review Ivermectin

Calls are growing for a review of the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

A petition has been signed by close to 100 SA healthcare professionals appealing for an urgent special council to review the drug.

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday. Biden vowed to end the 'uncivil war' in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic.

5 dead after Netcare helicopter crashes in KZN

Five people died after the Netcare helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Bergville in KZN.

The ‘healthcare heroes’ were on their way to collect a critically ill patient when the crash occurred.

Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-19 related complications

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died of Covid-related complications on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described Mthembu as an ‘exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy’.