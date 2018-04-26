Cape Town- Drought-stricken Cape Town was lashed by heavy rains overnight, leading to widespread localised flooding in areas around the metropole.

The weather service had predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains while the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management had been placed on standby in the event of flooding and other emergencies.

And the weather did not disappoint as thunderous showers fell throughout Wednesday night.

A senior City official said on Thursday: "We have got numerous roads that are flooded there are too many to mention. Motorists to please take caution on the roads this morning."

Charlotte Powell of the City's Disaster Risk Management, said: "Flooding has been reported mostly in urban areas across the metropole, due to blocked drains and limited run-off capacity. Informal settlements in low lying areas have been affected."

Informal settlements in Site B Khayelitsha, Nkanini, Pholile A&B, Lwandle in Strand, Sofia Town Blackshear, New Village Macassar and Vrygrond Kalkfontein have been affected, she added.

"Assessments are under way. Humanitarian relief has been requested from Sassa (South African Social Security Agency). Roadways flooded Lupini Road Uitsig, Halt Road Elsies River, NY120 Gugulethu, Bongi and Solani Streets Khayelitsha. Roads and stormwater crews have been activated. At this stage, no emergency sheltering has been activated."

She said roadways in Somerset West and parts of the N1 and N2 highways had also been flooded.

The South African Weather Service said there was an 80 percent chance of light rain expected on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

African News Agency/ANA