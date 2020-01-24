On the back of a number of natural disasters over the past decade, University of Cape Town (UCT) climate scientist Dr Peter Johnston says it is vital that individuals and governments shift their focus to climate change and the projected impacts.
“Whenever we have a catastrophe whether it's bushfires, floods or tropical cyclones and people die, then a lot of people sit up and notice. I think this is the decade when politicians are going to realise that these natural disasters are not just coincidental, there definitely is some sort of signal,” he said.
Dr Johnston’s research focuses on climate information, climate variability, climate change, and the impacts of climate on agriculture, water and other sectors of human activity.