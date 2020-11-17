WATCH: DCS insists Taliep's killer is still behind bars despite viral video to contrary

Cape Town – The family of Taliep Petersen were upset on Monday when a video showing what looks like the music legend’s killer being released from prison started doing the rounds on social media. The video shows an older looking man – purportedly Abdoer Raasiet Emjedi – walking out of a SAPS building in Krugersdorp, 11 years into his 24-year sentence. Taliep, 56, was shot dead in his Athlone home on December 16, 2006 in a robbery that turned out to be a hit orchestrated by his wife Najwa Dirk, 59. MUSIC LEGEND: Taliep Petersen Najwa and Emjedi, who recruited hitman Waheed Hassen, were found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances and she was sentenced to 28 years in prison in February 2009. Najwa is still serving her sentence at Pollsmoor Prison.

But the Department of Correctional Services has denied Emjedi has been released on parole.

Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, said it was not true that the inmate had been released on parole.

“This inmate is still behind bars. It is not true that he has been placed on parole,” said Nxumalo.

Najwa Petersen and her co-accused Raasiet Emjedi, Waheed Hassan and Jefferson Snyders appearing at the Cape High Court for murdering her husband Taliep Petersen. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

The video shows the grey-haired man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, greeted by three women outside SA Eagle House in Krugersdorp, as two males walk beside him.

The Daily Voice had initially spoken to the first wife and mother of Taliep’s children shortly after the video went viral.

Madeegha Anders, 59, expressed anger at the possibility that her husband’s killer had been released on parole.

A’eesha posted a video of her father on Monday with the caption: “Have you ever experienced pain where you’re on your muslah BEGGING Allah to have mercy on you? To ease what feels like a literal pain in your heart?

“May Allah grant all deceased the highest place in Jannah Insha Allah Ameen.

“Can you tell that I’m REALLY missing my dad today?” (sic)

A’eesha had had a premonition that something was going to upset her and her family.

“My dad always gives me the heads up when something is to happen. The same way he did before his murderers’ arrests.

“My dad explained his murder to me from beginning to end, but he doesn’t know who pulled the trigger. At the time, the case and its new findings during the investigation were so air tightly sealed, that there was no way anyone could know what happened.

“I woke up so shaken and immediately told [sister] Jawaahier and she asked me to call uncle Saan and he told me to call the cops and let them know, which I did.

“They then asked me that anything my dad comes to tell me in my dreams, I need to let them know.

“It might seem crazy but I think it’s just a gift that I’ve been blessed with to communicate with those that have passed on.

“This pain is something I won’t even wish upon my dad’s murderers because nobody deserves this type of pain.”

First wife Madeegha Anders with the kids

Daily Voice and IOL