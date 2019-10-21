Cape Town - Lavender Hill activist Lucinda Evans was named in this year’s BBC list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world. She says her accolade is shared with her community and every other Cape Flats community.
“I own this award together with Lavender Hill. What the award means to me as a person is that my voice has been amplified in a space where sometimes we feel very small and our voices are not heard,” she says.
Evans is well known as a voice for South African women. She has led nationwide marches and was one of the speakers at the #AmINext protest outside Parliament calling for government action against gender-based violence and femicide.