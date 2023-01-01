WATCH: Here’s why Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront didn’t have a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve

Video by Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Some social media users have expressed disappointment that Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront did not ring in the new year with its popular fireworks display.

People took to the The V&A Waterfront Facebook page expressing their disappointment, some having travelled thousands of kilometres. Donald Kau, V&A Waterfront head of PR and communications and spokesperson, said for the past two years there hasn’t been a fireworks display due to the Covid lockdowns. WATCH: V&A Waterfront Host New Year's Eve celebrations

He said this year they opted to mark the end of the year with a “light beam of hope” to fit the sentiment of the time. “Considerations on the environmental impact of the fireworks display on wildlife and household pets had also influenced our decision to review the NYE display and look at alternatives. “We are taking feedback from the public and continue to look at how we can stage a better way to celebrate the start of the new year,” said Kau.

On their Facebook page, V&A Waterfront said visitors could look forward to non-stop entertainment from local performers at the Amphitheatre and around the property from 7pm until the countdown to a “midnight moment finale”. Some users wrote:

Felane MrBizniss Mahlangu: “We brought our kids there to see fireworks, to say we're disappointed is an understatement. What a horrible experience.” Paul McDermott: “Having flown over 10 000 km to celebrate Xmas and New Year in Cape Town, extremely disappointed in the NYE party at the V&A , I have attended NYE parties there in the past and they were great fun … Never again … a waste of time and money.” Similarly, the City of Johannesburg cancelled their New Year’s Eve celebration.

The City said they devoted their resources to helping those affected by recent floods, News24 reported. Mayor Mpho Phalatse said the floods had destroyed infrastructure and left many residents destitute. “We cannot, in good conscience, prioritise a year-end celebration over the well-being of our residents,” Phalatse told News24.