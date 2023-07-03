Independent Online
Monday, July 3, 2023

WATCH: Irish paraglider dies and crashes into icy Sea Point waters after mid-air crash

NSRI rescue swimmers retrieving the body of a paraglider. A tandem paraglider got entangled and crashed into the ocean along the Sea Point promenade. One of the two paragliders died in the accident. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

An Irish paraglider has died after colliding into another paraglider, landing on the rocks at Sea Point on Monday afternoon.

The 58-year-old crashed on the rocks and despite a swift recovery and efforts to resuscitate him, paramedics declared him dead on the scene.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said two tandem paragliders collided in the air, above the Sea Point Promenade.

"One tandem paraglider reportedly landed safely, and both the pilot and passenger were not injured.

“A second tandem paraglider reportedly deployed a reserve parachute and is believed to have landed in the surf approximately 200 to 300 metres off-shore of Sea Point Promenade," Lambinon said.

He said the tandem paragliding pilot, who allegedly deployed the reserve parachute, was treated for minor injuries.

"The tandem passenger, a 58-year-old Irish man, was on the rocks in the water. NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics reached the man, and he was freed from paragliding gear and recovered onto rocks, where CPR efforts commenced," Lambinon said.

He added that despite extensive CPR efforts, he was declared dead by paramedics.

He said NSRI teams from Bakoven and Table Bay, as well as police and various law enforcement officials, responded to the scene.

IOL

