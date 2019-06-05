Petrol jockey Nkosikho Mbele, 28. Photo: Jack Lestrade/Daily Voice

The petrol attendant who stole the hearts of the nation says he is overwhelmed by all the attention. Nearly R500 000 has been donated to Nkosikho Mbele, 28, from Khayelitsha, after a woman started a crowdfunding campaign for him due to his kindness.

The petrol attendant paid R100 from his own money for fuel for 21-year-old Monet van Deventer, from Gordon’s Bay, last week after she forgot her bank card at home.

He told her he did not want her to get stuck on the N2 highway.

Thanks to Monet, Nkosikho is now R470 000 richer and a national hero.

A humble Nkosikho tells the Daily Voice: “I never expected this. All can say is thank God. I am so grateful Monet opened her heart and let God use her.

“It was the first time I saw her and I did this from my heart. I just thought I would let it be because the scripture says: ‘Blessed is the hand that gives because it will receive abundantly.’

“If she didn’t come back I knew God would bless me again one day,” he says.

His employer, Shell SA, will also be sending Nkosikho to Zanzibar to attend their in-house excellence awards and donate R500 000 to a charity of his choice.

“It’s a miracle. I feel like someone is going to wake me up and I will go back to my normal life. With the monies I would like to start a business that will be a benefit for life. I also want to help someone else who needs help more than I do,” he says.

His proud manager, Mark van der Merwe, says the petrol station has been buzzing with people dropping off gifts and taking selfies with their new star.

“Nkosikho is full of life, always joking and a diligent worker. We are all very happy and proud of him,” he says.

