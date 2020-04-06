WATCH - Janez Vermeiren: Play your part, help where you can, donate where you can

Cape Town – Model and TV presenter Janez Vermeiren, best known for his work on Top Billing and Top Travel, has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals, the guys on the front line risking their lives, like the nurses, doctors, ambulance drivers, medics, anyone working in a hospital and anyone else delivering essential services while we’re stuck in quarantine. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I know 21 days seems like an awfully long time to be stuck with your family, but use it as a positive.

"Reconnect with your kids, your loved ones – but most importantly it’s a time to show a sense of humanity to our fellow South Africans, the guys that are less fortunate than you and I. Play your part, help where you can, donate where you can because we have to stick together to get through this…look after each other, love each other and God bless all of you.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.