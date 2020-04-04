WATCH - Kerry McGregor: Stay healthy, stay home

Cape Town – Model and social media personality Kerry McGregor has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Now that we are all in lockdown and in the safety of our own homes, I want to send you all much love, health and positivity – I know we’re all going to need a bit of that over the next few weeks.

"I want to say a big thank you to our healthcare system, doctors, nurses and all those that are out there still working to provide us with the essentials that we need over this lockdown period. We appreciate you and we thank you very, very much for all that you are doing.

"Stay safe out there, stay healthy, stay home and we’ll see you soon.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.