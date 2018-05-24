Cape Town - ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola on Friday said land should not just be shared among those who work it, but also among those who need it.

Lamola said this during an address on land reform to the Greeff Properties sales team in Newlands, Cape Town.

Earlier this week, Lamola shared the outcomes of ruling party's land summit, held at the weekend, which recommended that government make use of Section 25 to expropriate land without compensation.

He further said that the section should be tested to its limit to expropriate without compensation while Parliament should ensure that the Expropriation Bill is passed.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video ANC NEC member Ronald Lamola addressing Greeff Properties sales team on land reform. Video: Vivian Warby/Property360

Lamola, then again, affirmed that the party's stance on land reform.

"The view of the ANC is that we must proceed with the expropriation act to enable us to deal with redistribution... so that we can deal with most of the issues because it has become clear to us that the land must not only be shared among those who work it, but also among those who need it.

"... we should [also] go back to the Constitutional review process and give greater clarity to Section 25 if there's any ambiguity with regard to 'without compensation'. So there is consensus that this thing of 'without compensation' must proceed, there is no doubt, everyone is agreed. The only issue is whether the Constitution allows us or not. But our view is that the Constitution is a transformative document, it allows us".

