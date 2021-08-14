WATCH: Launch of Ashton Arch bridge starts

Cape Town –A South African construction history first saw the start of the Ashton Arch Bridge – a concrete tied arch bridge – being officially launched on Saturday. In a 10 hour-long livestream that started on Saturday morning, people could watch as the team took on the mammoth task, using a transverse launching method to replace an existing multi-arch bridge.

At the start of the livestream, the Haw & Inglis Civil Engineering company indicated that they had a distance of 16800mm to go. When the livestream ended, and five hours of actual moving, they are left with 2400mm to move. At the crossing of the Cogmanskloof river, the existing multi-arch bridge was built in the 1930’s, but did not fulfil its functional requirements, such as service life, width and hydraulic capacity, anymore. The old bridge had also experienced substantial flood damage on several occasions.

Spokesperson for the Department of Public Works and Transport, Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, said construction at the site started in July 2015, and after six years of construction, will officially be launched on Sunday when the bridge is expected to be lodged in its final position. “The Ashton Arch Bridge was built to improve traffic and pedestrian safety, as well as to enhance the town’s flood resilience. The design and construction cost were funded by the Western Cape Government (and) approximate construction cost of the Ashton Arch bridge is R133 million,” said Makoba-Somdaka. The bridge, which was opened to deviated traffic last year August, is a cable-supported concrete deck which spans 110 metres between supports with arching ribs rising 22 metres and is situated at the start of “Route 62”, an important tourist destination and national road.

The arch was constructed adjacent to the old bridge to minimise traffic disruption. The old bridge has since been demolished and new bridge abutments were constructed. Engineers will tomorrow move the 400-tonne Ashton Arch bridge 14m sideways. Video: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Over the weekend, the road will be closed to traffic, while the new bridge is lodged, transversely, for a distance of 23m, into its final position.

“The R60 will be closed from Saturday, 14 August, up to Monday, 16 August, 2021. For motorists wanting to travel through Ashton, a detour route will be via Bonnievale on R317, which is 43km. The road will be closed from 05:00 on Saturday, 14 August 2021, when the jacking will start. The launch will take place on Sunday, 15 August 2021, where our (transport MEC Daylin Mitchell) will do the official ribbon-cutting. The road will reopen on Monday, 16 August 2021, at 5 am if all goes according to plan. If it is possible, we will reopen it earlier,” said Makoba-Somdaka. The public has been urged to not rush to the site, as there will be restrictions quite far from the site. “Those interested can follow the move live on the specifically created website,” said Makoba-Somdaka.

The superstructure - which provided 508 local employment opportunities - “represents a proud monument for the provincial transport department, the people of the Ashton-Montagu area, and all the contractors, labourers and suppliers who were involved in the project”. Ashton Winery said: “This bridge is a bold symbol of hope and aspiration. As you drive over our bridge you are forced to lift your eye and take in the majestic stature. The bridge and brand name both communicate the human truth of hope and upliftment.” The bridge is 113m long, weighs 8 000 tonnes and rises 22 metres in height.

The arch accommodates four traffic lanes and two walkways and will be shifted into its final position by a transverse launching method of over 23m. Motorists have been alerted to road closures over the weekend where the launch will take place. The R60 will be closed from Saturday at 5am until Monday at 5am.