Cape Town - As the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba that was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre drew to a close this week, the African News Agency (ANA) spoke to a number of delegates, including international visitors, who visited the city to ask them for their experiences and thoughts on the water crisis gripping the city.
The City of Cape Town has implemented severe water restrictions - 50 litres per person per day - in a bid to avoid Day Zero which is when water supply levels reach a critical level and taps to most residences and a large number of business premises will be turned off and people will be forced to queue for a minimal water allocation at public watering points.
The latest indication from city authorities is that Day Zero will be on May 11 unless there is a marked change in circumstances with regards to rainfall or reduced consumption patterns.
African News Agency/ANA