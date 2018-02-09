



The City of Cape Town has implemented severe water restrictions - 50 litres per person per day - in a bid to avoid Day Zero which is when water supply levels reach a critical level and taps to most residences and a large number of business premises will be turned off and people will be forced to queue for a minimal water allocation at public watering points.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



The latest indication from city authorities is that Day Zero will be on May 11 unless there is a marked change in circumstances with regards to rainfall or reduced consumption patterns.



African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - As the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba that was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre drew to a close this week, the African News Agency (ANA) spoke to a number of delegates, including international visitors, who visited the city to ask them for their experiences and thoughts on the water crisis gripping the city.