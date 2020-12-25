WATCH: Mkhize calls on SA to make behaviour changes this festive season

Cape Town - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on South Africans to make behavioural changes this festive season as the country experiences the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Mkhize called on all to follow social distancing regulations while extending his seasons greetings to South Africans.

“During this festive season, we wish all South Africans a very special Christmas and a happy new year.

“What we would like to emphasise is the importance of behaviour change. It’s important for us to wear our masks, it’s important for us to wash our hands, use sanitisers and ensure social distancing to save each other from getting infected with Covid-19,” Mkhize said.

Watch: A Christmas message from Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize. #CelebrateSafe pic.twitter.com/LP2djDrAV7 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 25, 2020

On Christmas Eve 2020 the health minister reported that 14 305 new coronavirus cases identified and confirmed 326 more Covid-19 related deaths.