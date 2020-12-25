WATCH: Mkhize calls on SA to make behaviour changes this festive season
Cape Town - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize called on South Africans to make behavioural changes this festive season as the country experiences the second wave of Covid-19 infections.
Mkhize called on all to follow social distancing regulations while extending his seasons greetings to South Africans.
“During this festive season, we wish all South Africans a very special Christmas and a happy new year.
“What we would like to emphasise is the importance of behaviour change. It’s important for us to wear our masks, it’s important for us to wash our hands, use sanitisers and ensure social distancing to save each other from getting infected with Covid-19,” Mkhize said.
Watch: A Christmas message from Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize. #CelebrateSafe pic.twitter.com/LP2djDrAV7— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 25, 2020
On Christmas Eve 2020 the health minister reported that 14 305 new coronavirus cases identified and confirmed 326 more Covid-19 related deaths.
South African has a cumulative total of 968 563 Covid-19 cases, while the death toll stands at 25 983.
“Regrettably, we report 326 more Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109 , Free State 4, Gauteng 22, Kwa-Zulu Natal 81 and Western Cape 110. This brings the total deaths to 25 983,” Mkhize said on Thursday.
A cumulative total of 6 325 784 tests have been conducted with 56 008 tests conducted since the last report.
Recoveries now stand at 822 978.
IOL