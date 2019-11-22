WATCH: Nothing can stop this adrenaline junkie from pursuing his passion









Image by Kelly-Jane Turner Twenty-year-old Robert Glover was born with underdeveloped legs but that has never stopped him from pursuing sports such as skating, sailing and surfing.

“If I’m honest, I have no idea how to be inspirational. Everyone always says ‘Rob, you’re so inspirational’ and I don’t know how to handle it. I just do what I do, have fun and I think that’s what everybody else should do as well. Enjoy life,” he said.

Glover has used a skateboard as a means of transport for many years, however over the past year he has regularly visited skate parks and has now racked up a number of impressive tricks.





He is a full-time student at Stadio Multiversity in Bellville and has recently completed the second year of his B.Com Business Management degree.





“Some of my mates at college were surfers, and I wanted to join them for a surf. This was last year. They said the surf wasn’t up that day so we ended up going to the skate park, and I just kind of fell in love with it,” he said.





Learning to skate was no big deal for Glover as he is well accustomed to adrenaline sports. He was a semi-competitive sailor and regularly goes out to sea when he is at home in Namibia.





Glover relies on his arms to skate and pushes off the ground for speed and to land tricks. “My style of skating, I enjoy transition skating, the bowls and half pipes,” he said.





One of his goals is to go to the Adaptive Skateboard Park in the United States during the X-Games. “I would like to carry on skating as long as I can and I’d like to go to the US since they opened adaptive skating,” he said.





This article is part of the Sapa+ #Inspire campaign.



