Twenty-year-old Robert Glover was born with underdeveloped legs but that has never stopped him from pursuing sports such as skating, sailing and surfing.
“If I’m honest, I have no idea how to be inspirational. Everyone always says ‘Rob, you’re so inspirational’ and I don’t know how to handle it. I just do what I do, have fun and I think that’s what everybody else should do as well. Enjoy life,” he said.
Glover has used a skateboard as a means of transport for many years, however over the past year he has regularly visited skate parks and has now racked up a number of impressive tricks.