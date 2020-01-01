Nthuthulezo Mlungwana gave birth to a baby daughter, Mlungwana, at the Khayelitsha District Hospital on New Year's Day. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The number of New Year babies born at public health facilities in the Western Cape has more than doubled since this morning. Earlier, the Western Cape Health Department said 22 babies had been born, but the figure has now been revised to 58.

The first baby, weighing 3.3kg, was born to Zahraah Abrahams in Mowbray at exactly midnight.

Thirteen minutes later, the second baby in the Western Cape was conceived at the Paarl hospital – another boy weighing 3.6kg. A total of seven babies have been born so far at the Paarl hospital today.

The newborns in the province comprise 32 boys and 26 girls.