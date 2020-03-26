WATCH: Panic buying puts SA shoppers at severe risk of contracting Covid-19

Cape Town - The hoards of people who are out there panic-buying at shops are putting you at high risk for contracting Covid-19.

This comes from HIV/Aids and TB NGO, Right to Care, that's supporting the Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic. The NGO has issued an urgent warning to South African citizens that overcrowding was the ideal environment for the spread of Covid-19.

“Stay away!” says Dr Thembi Xulu, executive director of Right to Care.

“The way people are behaving today, you would think that the virus only starts tomorrow. The whole purpose of the lockdown is to ensure that people are not close to one and maintain strict social distance of one metre or more between each other. I do not recommend going out at all today to the shops.

“Older people and those with high risk conditions should no longer be going to the shops at all and should get family or community members to help them. Everyone should be avoiding all social contact. Standing together in long queues for a long time is putting you at high risk. Rather go shopping after lockdown. The country has been assured that there will be sufficient supplies.”