WATCH - Pietman Geldenhuys: Adhere to what our President Ramaphosa says and stick to the rules

Cape Town – Pietman Geldenhuys, a musician, songwriter, comedian, actor and entertainer, has a message for South Africans on Day 17 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I think now is the time to let common sense prevail and use social media very wisely, and not necessarily as a guide. In order for us to be safe, we must let the professionals get on with it, and adhere to what our President Ramaphosa has said and stick to the rules. You can make a difference by staying at home and you can give where you can. Be responsible, be sensible and good luck.””

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.

