Police Minister Bheki Cele destroying confiscated alcohol in Cape Town on Monday, December 20. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
WATCH: Police Minister Bheki Cele destroys heaps of booze in Cape Town

By Crispin Adriaanse Time of article published 1h ago

CAPE TOWN: Police Minister Bheki Cele was on hand to destroy confiscated alcohol on Monday as the annual Safer Season Inspection Tour kicked off in the Western Cape.

Bottles and bottles of confiscated alcohol, ranging from whiskey to beer, were thrown down a drain by Police Minister Cele as well as other police officials in Belhar, Cape Town.

The police minister noted a particular brand of whiskey as he uncapped the bottle and poured it out. When questioned about whether this “breaks his heart”, Cele responded: “Why should my heart (be broken)?”

The alcohol Cele destroyed was confiscated by the SAPS ,from illegal establishments across Cape Town between October 15 and December 16, Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Twitter.

Images of the police storage depot in Belhar, where Cele destroyed the confiscated alcohol, shows it filled with bottles of alcohol.

Cele was in Cape Town on Monday as the annual Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour kicked off.

The police minister’s message to police officers was simple and straightforward: increase police presence and respond immediately to calls from the public.

“We’ll have to go and saturate all places, saturate all roads, saturate all streets, saturate all residence. Saturate it to such an extent that there is no way that criminals will be moving around us,” Cele told police officers on Monday.

“Squeeze them out, make sure that all criminals are squeezed out and people are living a better life and enjoying the festive season.

“Make sure that when you are called you respond quickly… You don’t take your time; you respond so that lives are saved.

“So that people they realise that there are members of the South African Police that are working with them.”

– IOL

