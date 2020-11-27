WATCH: Roads blocked off as EFF marches through Kraaifontein

Cape Town – Motorists have been warned to be cautious on travelling through Kraaifontein on Friday, with hundreds of EFF members marching over poor service delivery and gender-based violence, among other issues.

There have been unconfirmed reports that EFF members have blockaded some roads in the Bloekombos area and of vehicles being stoned and tyres set alight. The EFF had promised that the march would proceed peacefully and it is being monitored by a strong police contingent.

While they are trying to vilify and demoralize the EFF, fighters are on the ground fighting for the dignity of Black people.



This is a service delivery protest currently happening in Kraaifontein led by the Regional Chairpeson of @EFF_Cape_Metro.



I’m proud of EFF! pic.twitter.com/heADuEK5xg — Andi Motsepe (@AndiswaMadikazi) November 27, 2020

After the EFF caused mayhem at their protest in Brackenfell last Friday, ignoring the conditions set by the court, the City of Cape Town failed in its court bid to prevent the march from taking place.

The protest is being held from 8am until 2pm on Friday. Old Paarl Road has been closed at Maroela Road Circle in an easterly direction; Old Paarl Road is closed at Bloekombos Road in a westerly direction; and Botfontein Road closed between Maroela and Voortrekker roads.

EFF regional secretary Banzi Dambuza said they intend to hand over a memorandum of demands to the local authorities at the Kraaifontein police station, the day hospital and the municipality.