WATCH - Ryle de Morny: We’ve been blessed with 21 days to make a change

Cape Town – Top Billing presenter Ryle de Morny has a message for South Africans during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I want to thank each and every one of you who are providing the essential services. For those that have had to close down their companies and for the rest of us that are struggling to deal with this worldwide pandemic – now more than ever is the perfect opportunity to utilise the power of this nation and the power of Ubuntu and show what we can do.

"We’ve been blessed with 21 days to make a change and to break a habit, it’s the perfect time to do so. So for everybody out there, let’s make sure we do our part and show the rest of the world how powerful this nation is.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections.