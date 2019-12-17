“You can’t sit in front of the TV all day” is a reproach teenagers are all too familiar with. This time, it was Jami-Ley Wheatley’s turn to hear it. The 16-year-old was keeping to herself.
“I didn’t want to be noticed by anyone because I was overweight,” Wheatley says.
Her insecurities also stemmed from a learning disability, the result of a part of her brain not developing completely when she was born. She could have lost all confidence. Instead, her family’s words motivated Wheatley to get out of her comfort zone and discover her purpose.