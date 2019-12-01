Sho Madjozi performs at the annual free concert ahead of Festive Lights Switch-On in Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Cape Town - Thousands of eager Capetonians flocked to the city centre on Sunday to watch their favourite local artists perform at the free concert ahead of the annual Festive Lights Switch-On. The line-up included Sho Madjozi of John Cena fame, YoungstaCPT who performed his hit Main Ou, EarlyB and The Unknown Dance Crew.

The City of Cape Town celebrates the start of the festive season with the staging of the Festive Lights Switch-On and a free music concert on the Grand Parade annually. This year, however, is extra special as the City marked the 50th year of hosting the event.

Over this period, Adderley Street is adorned with Christmas and holiday-themed lights for locals and tourists to marvel at and it has become a custom for families to take late-night drives into the CBD to see the spectacle. 

Security at the event was tight and Metro Police officers as well as CCID security staff maintained a visible presence to deter opportunistic criminals.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS:

YoungstaCPT brought down the house with his high-energy performance. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Sho Madjozi showed Capetonians why she is becoming hugely popular abroad. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)
Laila Van Der Ross mesmerised the crowd with her powerful vocals. Video: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

After magnificent performers by a host of local artists, it was time for the countdown and the magical moment when Adderley Street was transformed into a Christmas spectacle. Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
Hundreds of people arrived early to ensure they had a good vantage point from which to watch the switching on of Cape Town's festive lights. The more intrepid even brought folding chairs and snacks to munch on while they waited. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

