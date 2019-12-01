Sho Madjozi performs at the annual free concert ahead of Festive Lights Switch-On in Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - Thousands of eager Capetonians flocked to the city centre on Sunday to watch their favourite local artists perform at the free concert ahead of the annual Festive Lights Switch-On. The line-up included Sho Madjozi of John Cena fame, YoungstaCPT who performed his hit Main Ou, EarlyB and The Unknown Dance Crew.

The City of Cape Town celebrates the start of the festive season with the staging of the Festive Lights Switch-On and a free music concert on the Grand Parade annually. This year, however, is extra special as the City marked the 50th year of hosting the event.





Over this period, Adderley Street is adorned with Christmas and holiday-themed lights for locals and tourists to marvel at and it has become a custom for families to take late-night drives into the CBD to see the spectacle.