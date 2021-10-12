WATCH: Shots fired in Milnerton family hostage drama, suspect arrested

Cape Town – A man handed himself over to police this morning after an overnight hostage drama at the Communicare building in Milnerton. The 44-year-old suspect reportedly kept his wife and their children hostage from about 6pm yesterday at the premises in Lobelia Street, Millvale Park.

The SAPS Negotiations Team and Special Task Force were called to the scene and during the course of the evening, the suspect allowed his wife and children to leave the apartment. The suspect finally handed himself over after 7am today. Video: Supplied

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the suspect then locked himself in the apartment with a firearm and later discharged three shots in his yard. With negotiations continuing throughout the night, he handed over the firearm through a window after 7am today and was arrested, Van Wyk said. ’’According to reports, a 44-year-old male suspect kept his wife and children hostage in their apartment. All role-players like the SAPS Negotiations Team and Special Task Force were called in and during the course of the night he released his wife and kids and locked himself with a firearm in their apartment,’’ Van Wyk said in a statement.

’’He discharged three shots in his yard. Negotiations went on through the night. Past seven this morning, the suspect finally gave the firearm through the window. ’’SAPS Special Task Force penetrated the building and placed the suspect under arrest. Nobody was injured. ’’A case of illegal discharging of a firearm in a public place was registered for investigation. When charged, the suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.’’