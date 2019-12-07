Not one second passes Lindsey Appolis by unnoticed. He sees the everyday beauty that’s often clouded by perceptions and preconceived notions. Camera in hand, he’s exposing the splendour around him – particularly of the Cape Flats.
“My photographic style is cinematic,” Appolis says. “I’m giving you a glimpse into my memories and how things look to me.” Having grown up here, Appolis is resolute to show his community in a new light.
With his eye for sensory experiences, Appolis has photographed everything from dancers soaring in the air, to the deserted streets of Cape Town mornings.