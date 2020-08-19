WATCH: Snow transforms many parts of Western, Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Snow has blanketed many parts of South Africa the past two days, with social media especially highlighting the effects of the cold front that made landfall on Monday afternoon in the south-western and Eastern Cape. Among the more spectacular was a video recorded near Uniondale, a small town in the Little Karoo in the Western Cape, where a car can be seen making its way in a countryside that resembles a winter wonderland thick in snow.

More Uniondale snow footage. Stay warm all! Posted by Velo Life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

It was also the case in Avontuur, outside Joubertina, at Misgundand at Twee Riviere in the Eastern Cape.

The SA Weather Service had also predicted “disruptive snowfalls” over the high-lying grounds of the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route districts of the Western Cape as well as Karoo Hoogland in the Northern Cape. Parts of Lesotho have also been transformed into a white landscape.

Snow was also captured at Queenstown in the Eastern Cape and blanketed large parts of the Langkloof in the heart of Nelson Mandela Bay’s main catchment area.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department also reported disruptive snow preventing three trucks from travelling on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet on the Wapadsberg pass due to the slippery conditions.

WATCH: Snow in the Matroosberg Nature Reserve near Ceres. Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Snow even fell in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Videos uploaded by ReenvalSA on Twitter depict snow on the Swartberg mountain range between Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert in the Western Cape and reportedly for the first time in nine years on the Rooiberge at Opsoek (between Calitzdorp and Ladismith).

Snow has fallen over large areas of the Langkloof in the Eastern Cape. For the first time in many years the snow has come down to ground level. Farmers welcome the rain and snow as the area still crippled by drought. Pics courtesy of Robin Baldie #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/k3YUjzAwQN — Jurie Blignaut (@kluisenaar) August 18, 2020

Snow was recorded at the Afriski Mountain Resort, which is situated in the heart of the Drakensberg-Maluti Mountains.

The “white Christmas decorations’’ were also spotted on the Tsitsikama and Outeniqua mountain ranges along the Garden Route, but a video that surfaced of ’’snow’’ on Table Mountain was more a case of sleet.

A drone video showing the snow falling on the R700 between Bloemfontein and Soutpan earlier today! pic.twitter.com/aPW75kDup0 — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 18, 2020

Snow did fall on the Haelhoeksneeukop at Paarl, near the Huguenot Tunnel, on the Du Toitskloof pass and at Wellington, among others.

As always, the run-off from the snow is good news for dams.

IOL