WATCH: Suspect arrested after looting frenzy at Langa liquor store

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – A 33-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a looting incident in Langa in Cape Town. A liquor store adjoining a major retailer was looted just after midday today, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said. A video of the mass looting during what is supposed to be lockdown has gone viral on social media. Potelwa said their deployment has been reinforced in the area and the search for more suspects responsible for the burglary and looting is continuing. A case of burglary at a business premises has been opened. Anyone with information about the incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact the crime stop number 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, with residents' alcohol supplies running dry after a week of confinement, a Dunoon tavern has fallen foul of the law for trying to make most of their predicament under lockdown.

Two suspects were arrested for selling alcohol from a car in the area after a tip-off. This led to Metro Police officers confiscating alcohol valued at R500 000 from the tavern during lockdown enforcement operations.



According to City Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons, Metro Police officers had been tipped off at around 2.30pm yesterday.

"Officers soon found the Huyndai Getz and after a short pursuit, cornered the vehicle and arrested two men for failing to remain confined as per the lockdown regulations," Solomons said.

"When questioned about the alcohol sales, the suspects gave officers an address for a tavern in the area.

"On arrival, officers caught a man in the act, buying alcohol from a side door, but he ran away.

"Inside, officers found three individuals, who were arrested for selling prohibited goods.

"They also confiscated liquor, two fridges and just over R35 000 in cash. The suspects were all detained at the Milnerton SAPS."



There have been reports of bars, shebeens and shops selling liquor and cigarettes being targeted in the Goodwood area, with the Tops at Spar in Glenwood, for one, falling victim early on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of burglary was opened for investigation following an incident that occurred at about 3.40am in Glenwood.



