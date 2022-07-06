WATCH: This is what Action Society’s Ian Cameron said to Bheki Cele that led to the ‘shut up’ fiasco

Durban - Lobby group Action Society has accused police minister Bheki Cele of abusing his power, adding they will lay a charge with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), this after a meeting descended into chaos in Gugulethu. On Tuesday, videos of Cele screaming at Action Society’s Ian Cameron to “shut up” went viral.

The meeting was between police and residents from the Nyanga and Gugulethu communities to discuss crime and concerns around SAPS deployment. Cameron said they were mandated by survivors and families of gender-based violence victims to speak on their behalf. He says he addressed Cele about patrols in the area. “I also took on the minister about his political anti-devolution statements about residents taking their safety into their own hands,” he said.

But here’s what Cameron said to send Cele over the edge.

Cele then responded by telling Cameron to shut up. “I’m not going to take any nonsense of someone who regards me as a garden boy today. Because you regard me as a garden boy. You come here, shut up, shut up, shut up,” Cele shouted. He added that he had sat and listened to Cameron talking nonsense.

“Listen, it’s your time to listen. Sit down and listen, young man, or get out,” Cele said. Cameron was then removed from the venue by police. On Wednesday, Cameron confirmed to IOL that a case will be opened with Ipid.

“Cele is once again abusing the police force for political gain and holding authority over ordinary citizens. The SAPS will never succeed in fighting crime if Cele stays in his position. Action Society will, however, continue to be a voice for the voiceless where the police neglect their duty,” he said. Action Society suggests the following solutions to crime in South Africa: 1. Do a skills audit in the SAPS to determine the merit of appointments and sack members not appointed on merit.

2. Polygraph all members – starting with leadership – to determine whether they have been involved in any corrupt activities; if so, sack them. 3. Restore crime intelligence capabilities. 4. Reinstate specialised units that can effectively deal with serious violent crime without living in the community where they work.

5. Crime kingpins, including those with state connections, must be targeted and taken out of operation. 6. Restore reservist capabilities, specifically to support specialised units. It is of utmost importance that these reservists do not come from the said communities for intimidation to be limited. 7. Pay police members properly.

8. Implement police devolution in the Western Cape as a proof of concept. There was a tense exchange as Police Minister, Bheki Cele, met Gugulethu residents today. Action Society accused him of neglecting the Western Cape. The group wants policing devolved to the province. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/TKwp2L6n2C — eNCA (@eNCA) July 5, 2022