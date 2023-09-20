WATCH: Three dead after rescue operation on submarine in Cape Town

The death toll on a South African submarine off the coast of Cape Town has risen to three. Five other mariners were rescued and rushed to hospital.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and a range of other emergency medical personnel rushed to Kommetjie in Cape Town after reports of naval mariners having difficulty in the water were reported on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear which naval vessel - believed to be a submarine - the individuals were working on or whether this was just a naval exercise that went completely wrong. Speaking to IOL, Craig Lambinon, an NSRI spokesperson, said the scene was still active.

"Information is still coming forward. It was a very difficult incident that happened today.

"NSRI Kommetjie, NSRI Hout Bay, NSRI Table Bay, and NSRI Simon’s Town were activated at 2.47pm following reports that naval mariners were having difficulty offshore at Sandkop Lighthouse, Kommetjie," he said. Two people, believed to belong to the South African Navy, died while six others were rescued in an operation in Kommetjie. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The City of Cape Town’s Water Rescue Network was activated, and Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS), rescue squads and ambulances, Cape Medical Response, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, and emergency services responded to the scene. The NSRI were involved in a rescue at sea, which involved a naval vessel and personnel. The NSRI reported that seven mariners were rescued, and at least two people were deceased. Picture: Tracey Adams/IOL News “On arrival at the scene two NSRI rescue crafts were launched. They were able to rescue seven mariners from the water.

Two mariners were initially confirmed dead initially but a third later died. "One is in critical condition, and four are okay. There is still an operation under way at present to get another person out of a naval vessel at this stage," Lambinon said. He could not state what the cause of the accident was, but he said it would form part of an investigation.

At this stage, it remains unclear what happened. Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance conveyed its condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the marines who tragically lost their lives on board the South African submarine. “The Democratic Alliance joins the South African Navy and the entire defence community in expressing our sincere sympathies during this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the families of the marines. We wish the injured mariners a speedy recovery As we mourn the passing, let us also recommit ourselves to ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who serve in our defence forces. We owe it to them to continuously strive for an optimally resourced defence force and the highest standards of safety and security to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future”.