Cape Town - The "Gatvol Capetonian" total shutdown protest in the Mother City caused chaos on the roads on Thursday morning, as protesters burnt tyres on highways and arterial roads. The City of Cape Town's Richard Bosman said Delft Main and Stellenbosch arterial roads in both directions were closed.

Voortrekker Road in Kensington was also closed in both directions at 4th Avenue.

Wale Street in central Cape Town was closed as well as Church street. Protest Action on the R304 caused road closures of Mamre Road, Atlantis, AZ Berman between Wespoort and Kerrum road, Mitchell's Plain and Kommetjie Road, Ocean view, was closed between Soetwater and Slangkop road.

The Kommetjie road has since been reopened.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Prince George Drive in Parkwood is closed. The situation is under control with isolated instances of burning Tyres. Video: Tracey Adams/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

The shutdown is believed to be organised by a community movement, Gatvol Capetonian to protest against a lack of housing opportunities for coloured people, the perpetuation of apartheid-style spatial planning and a total lack of housing opportunities close to work and the constant, huge housing waiting list, among others.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The situation in Ocean View is tense and law enforcement officers are keeping a watchful eye. Video: City of Cape Town

Reports suggested that communities in areas such as Parkwood, Factreton, Kensington, Ocean View, Mamre and Paarl were planning the protest action on Thursday, from 5-11am.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Police used teargas and stun grenades to disperse protesters in Kensington. Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Wednesday that the City had had no direct engagement with the organisers, and that the extent to which the shutdown would be supported and what impact there would be could not be predicted.

“However, the City will provide any support to the South African Police Service that may be required around road closures, impact on traffic and other public safety measures that are required. SAPS [South African Police Service] is the lead agency in terms of public order policing,” Smith said.

At about 7 am AZ Berman was reopened.

African News Agency (ANA)