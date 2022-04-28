Water supply disruption announced for residents in Hout Bay and Llandudno

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has advised that disruption to the water supply in Hout Bay and Llandudno will take place as the 300 mm diameter water main is currently leaking. The water main in the vicinity of Riverside Terraces in Hout Bay, will be attended to by officials from the water and sanitation department.

The City said the maintenance would affect water supply to those in the vicinity of Park Avenue, Mount Rhodes and Ruyterplaats. The main water supply will be shut from 8am on Thursday until the work has been completed. This will allow for the maintenance crew to safely attend to the leaking water main.

“Another leak has sprung on the pipeline on a section adjacent to the previous repairs done during last week, which is a most unfortunate situation. “The work is quite complex, involving deep trenching, which requires extensive excavation to access the leaking pipe sections, and it will also see the replacement of two new six-metre lengths of pipe before the water supply is restored. “This happens at times when such repairs are done in complex terrains such as this riverbed,” mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien said.

He said the maintenance crew would complete the repairs in the shortest time possible. A water tanker and standpipe will be made available to residents in the affected areas. “A tanker will roam between Park Avenue and Ruyterplaats, and a standpipe will be placed outside 37 Mount Rhodes Drive to provide water for domestic consumption.

“Residents are advised that Covid-19 protocols will be applicable when collecting water from the tanker. “Residents are advised to bring their own clean containers,” Badroodien said. [email protected]

