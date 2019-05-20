Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

PORT ELIZABETH - The ANC in the Western Cape heaped praise on the party's choice of Cameron Dugmore as the leader of the official opposition in the legislature, calling him a committed non-racialist and a candidate for building unity in a statement on Monday. The party said Dugmore’s nomination was "unanimously supported"at a meeting of the provincial executive committee (PEC) on Friday.

The NEC accepted the nomination at a special meeting in Cape Town on Monday.

“We are confident that Comrade Cameron will be an effective and decisive leader of the official opposition in the legislature,” ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said.

“He is our most experienced member of the legislature and is a committed non-racialist who made his commitment clear by playing SACOS (non-racial) sport during the Apartheid days.”

Lauding Dugmore for his loyalty to the liberation struggle against Apartheid and to the ANC, Jacobs said: “As a young white man facing conscription, he made public his refusal to serve in the Apartheid army.

“He has a wealth of experience as a past Member of the Opposition in the Legislature and also as a former MEC.

“We believe that he will unite the official opposition and hold the DA to account. We wish him well,” Jacobs said.

African News Agency (ANA)