Western Cape Human Settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers, on Monday handed over 50 title deeds to residents of Delft in Cape Town. PHOTO: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers on Monday handed over 50 title deeds to residents of Delft in Cape Town. “Today I could not contain my excitement as I handed over the 50 title deeds to our beneficiaries. The event allowed us to ensure that 50 people become fully-fledged, legal homeowners. Today’s hand over is yet another clear demonstration of the Western Cape government’s commitment to restoring dignity and creating a better life for the people of this province,” Simmers said.

“Our continued aim is to give our residents a sense of security and pride in having full ownership of their properties. I was honoured to share in the joy of a momentous occasion in the lives of these beneficiaries,” he added.

According to the department, the title deed handover was made possible through its enhanced extended discounted benefit scheme (EEDBS), which promotes home ownership of pre-1994 government-owned rental housing. The handover, also forms part of the department’s strategic goal to prioritise the elderly for housing opportunities in the Western Cape.

The 50 beneficiaries hail from Voorbrug, Eindhoven, The Hague and Roosendal.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers with 83-year-old Sabina Keister. Photo: Supplied.

“This is a great day for me and my entire family. This minister is doing something wonderful for me and I thank him. My heart is happy,” said Sabina Keister, 83.

“As the Western Cape government, we will continue striving towards establishing an enabling environment, so that we are better placed to grant beneficiaries security of tenure and make more residents legal homeowners by handing over these title deeds,” Simmers said.

African News Agency (ANA)