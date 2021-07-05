W.Cape premier visits Covid-19 field hospital amid third wave

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday visited the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope after it started admitting patients last week. South Africa is currently in its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and has recorded over two million cases of the virus, according to official data.

The Western Cape province currently has 24,783 active cases, with 3,003 new ones recorded over the last 24 hour cycle. The field hospital Winde toured, located on the premises of the Lentegeur Hospital, was brought online during the second wave of the pandemic. It has a 200 bed capacity and has prepared more beds, should there be a need. In a statement, Winde said to date the hospital had brought 44 beds online, with oxygen capacity to respond to the increase in hospital admissions.

“This was part of our strategy to create a dedicated Covid-19 intermediate capacity at existing facilities so that there was legacy infrastructure that could be used in subsequent waves, and into the future,” Winde said. As of Sunday, the hospital’s ward 95 had 31 patients admitted and 44 beds prepared beds, of which eight had high flow nasal oxygen capacity. “This capacity is in addition to the Brackengate Hospital of Hope, another dedicated Covid-19 field hospital which can treat up to 336 patients,” Winde said.

“We also have dedicated Covid-19 field hospital capacity at the Sonstraal Hospital and can still bring online ward 99.” He urged residents to do everything possible not to end in hospital. “We have the power to flatten the curve and save lives, but we need every single person to help in the days and weeks ahead,” Winde said.