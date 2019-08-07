Fadiel Adams (centre) of Gatvol Capetonian. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - We know the State can't house us all. There isn't enough money. The economy is in a mess, but give us our land and we will build our own houses. These are the words of Fadiel Adams, the national spokesperson of community movement Gatvol Capetonian.

"We want the integration that the Struggle promised us," said Adams.

The shutdown is believed to be organised by Gatvol Capetonian to protest against a lack of housing opportunities for coloured people, the perpetuation of apartheid-style spatial planning and a total lack of housing opportunities close to work and the constant, huge housing waiting list, among others.

The following areas are "targeted to be disrupted on the day of the protest", the SAPS said: Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Eastridge, Woodlands, Parkwood, Lavender Hill, Kensington, Factreton, Ocean View, Elsies Rivier, Delft, Bo-Kaap, Ottery, Egoli informal settlement and Mamre. These areas will be affected from 5am to 11am on Thursday.

The City of Cape Town on Wednesday said it noted the reports of a planned shutdown in a number of areas across Cape Town and surrounding areas.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City has had no direct engagement with the organisers, and that the extent to which the shutdown would be supported and what impact there would be could not be predicted.

“However, the City will provide any support to the South African Police Service that may be required around road closures, impact on traffic and other public safety measures that are required. SAPS is the lead agency in terms of public order policing,” he said.

“The City supports peaceful protest action, but call on participants to respect the rights of others by not preventing free movement, and to refrain from any damage to refrain from damaging any public or private infrastructure or placing any lives at risk,” added Smith.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said the proposed “shutdown” should not infringe on the rights of others, particularly those who might need to get to work, school, health facilities or any other engagements.

“Every citizen has the right to peaceful protests, but it should be done within the ambit of the law and not interfere with the rights of others. I’d like to encourage residents to address concerns through their ward councillors, as these are the representatives which they have elected to assist them. Next week, I will be meeting with the leadership of the greater Retreat sub-council to discuss the Greater Retreat housing project. Pursuant to this meeting, we will engage the beneficiaries of this project,” Simmers said.

In a statement, the department reminded residents that they must ensure they are registered on the housing database and should their details, like a cellphone number have changed since registration, they need to update their information on the database.

“Backyard dwellers should know that I’ve heard their pleas and it is for this reason that at the end of June 2019, I issued an executive directive to all Municipalities in the province, to include backyarders in their housing allocation criteria,” Simmers said.

“This means, whenever we identify beneficiaries from the housing waiting lists, backyarders must be prioritised, as we will work on a 50/50 split within the other criteria. It is important that Backyard dwellers are registered on the housing database,” he added.

