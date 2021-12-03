Well-loved Parow tannie passes her driver’s licence test at the tender age of 66

Parow resident Moira Le Roux, also affectionately known as “Aunty Moira”, has passed her learner’s licence. The now 67-year-old passed her driver’s licence on 2 October 2021, then 66 years of age, at the Goodwood driving centre. Aunty Moira’s drive to get her licence started when she entered a competition on Smile FM, where she revealed how her biggest wish was to learn how to drive. After a radio interview with Smile FM, organisers helped her make her wish come true.

“I was a bundle of nerves going to the traffic department, but I also told myself that it is my day, and I will try to be as calm as possible and just do my utmost best. I tried to not focus on the negativity, and I prayed all along while I was in the car,” she said her journey to the testing centre. After she aced it, Aunty Moira described how ecstatic and proud she felt of herself. “After the test, I was still shivering, but I felt like a sparkling diamond. I felt better than the day I got married”, she laughed.

Aunty Moira says what prompted her to get her licence at this late stage is that she realised how heavily reliant she was on her husband for transportation and that she would be stranded, if anything were to happen to him. “I wanted to be independent. That is why I did it,” she added. “Anyone who asks me for advice, I tell them that you can do anything you put your mind to and do not ever allow anybody to tell you are too old to do anything. Age is just a number”. Although she is still not a comfortable driver, Aunty Moira regularly practises perfecting her driving skills.