Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Western Cape: The Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz announced on Twitter on Saturday that he was self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Fritz said members of his staff also have also begun self-quarantining.

“I have previously self-quarantined as a precaution as I know that this is the surest way to stop the spread.”

During the week Fritz told his Twitter followers that he was holding all his meeting virtually.

“’Where it is not possible, I will continue to focus on my recovery safely at home.”