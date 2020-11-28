Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19
Western Cape: The Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz announced on Twitter on Saturday that he was self isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
Fritz said members of his staff also have also begun self-quarantining.
“I have previously self-quarantined as a precaution as I know that this is the surest way to stop the spread.”
During the week Fritz told his Twitter followers that he was holding all his meeting virtually.
“’Where it is not possible, I will continue to focus on my recovery safely at home.”
He reminded resident that the Western Cape in particular where experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases “..and that more than ever we must continue to wash our hands, wear our masks correctly and maintain a safe social distance.”
According to recent statistics, the Western Cape had 129 323 active cases with 723 new infections reported in the last hour.
In the Western Cape, 4616 people have died from coronavirus, with almost 116 000 recoveries.
The highest number of infections was in the Tygerberg area.
IOL