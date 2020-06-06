Western Cape Covid-19 cases now at 29 136 with 15 new deaths reported

Cape Town - The Western Cape currently has 29 136 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Premier Alan Winde confirmed on Saturday. This represents an increase of 1 054 cases over the past 24 hours. As of 1pm on Saturday, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus in province has increased by 15 from 684 on Friday to 699. According to the Western Cape governemnt, the total number of recoveries in the province has increased to 17 366. A total of 193 035 Covid-19 tests have been conducted. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. Source: Western Cape Government Hospital cases Throughout the province there are currenty 1082 patients receiving in-patient treatment at hospitals with 226 of those in ICU or high care. The increase in the number of Covid-19-related deaths comes a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the Hospital of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Ramaphosa was joined by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at the opening of 862-bed hospital which is expected to see its first in take of patients on Monday.

"Our teams have worked around the clock to ensure that this facility was ready in a matter of weeks. On Monday, it will start to take in its first patients. We have named it the Hospital of Hope, because it is aimed at being a place where people come to be cared for, to recover and to go home at the end of their treatment," said Winde at the opening the hospital.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za