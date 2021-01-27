Western Cape Covid-19 deaths pass 10 000 mark

Cape Town - The Western Cape on Wednesday became the second province in the country to record more than 10 000 Covid-19 related deaths. Over the past 24 hours 95 deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus in the province to 10 075, Premier Alan Winde said. The Eastern Cape has recorded 10 223 deaths to date. Winde also extended his condolences to the families who had lost loved ones. “At this stage, we all have either lost a loved one, a family member, a friend or a colleague, or we know someone who is grieving,” the premier said.

“As a province, we have lost leaders, healthcare workers, teachers, and people who still had so much potential. As individuals we mourn the loss of our grandparents, parents, spouses, siblings and friends. We honour their memory.”

The province has recorded 264 360 positive Covid-19 cases to date, with 17 718 of these being currently active cases. To date, 236 567 people have recovered, the statement from Winde’s office said.

A total of 1 219 526 tests have been conducted across the province.

Meanwhile, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has reiterated the premier’s call to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol to prevent further job losses in the liquor industry.

“I support the premier’s letter to the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, and President Ramaphosa to urgently request that alcohol sales be permitted off-site from Monday to Thursday, and not permitted on the weekend,” Fritz said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Further, that alcohol sales be permitted at wine farms on the weekend. These allowances are crucial for the survival of our small businesses which are also liquor license holders, particularly as we are facing a protracted economic climate.”

Fritz also commended the Western Cape Liquor authority which has conducted 354 investigations into liquor license holders who have contravened the Western Cape Liquor Act and the National Disaster Management Act’s Regulations.

IOL