Western Cape health facilities record over 2 500 trauma cases during Easter weekend

Cape Town –The Western Cape Health Department said staff and health facilities once again had to bear the brunt of avoidable trauma cases over the Easter weekend. It said 33 of its facilities recorded 2 547 trauma cases from 8am on Friday, April 15 to 8am on Tuesday, April 19.

The biggest contributors were stabbings and assaults. “We thank all our staff who worked extremely hard over this long weekend to ensure all our people are cared for. “Our Emergency Medical Services were also kept quite busy responding to several crashes, including one on Friday in Leeu Gamka where 11 people lost their lives,” the health department said.

It gave a breakdown of the trauma cases: 57 shootings, 671 stabbings, 550 assaults, 143 vehicle incidents, 115 pedestrian incidents, 812 accidental injuries, 44 self-harm injuries, 78 burn injuries, 12 sexual offences, 40 cases of gender-based violence and 25 cases of child abuse. “The department has a range of data collection mechanisms which inform responses. These mechanisms will in future support the Violence Prevention Unit (VPU) which will soon be implemented. “The VPU will utilise data and evidence, develop policy, and work with relevant stakeholders at the local level to implement measures to reduce violence.

"This will not only involve the Department of Health but will be a collaborative effort with all of government," the department added.