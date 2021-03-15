Western Cape man handed down life sentences for raping two elderly men

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - THE Robertson Regional Court has handed down two life sentences to Hennury Cloete who raped two men in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Cloete was accused of breaking into the home of a 60-year-old Suurbrak mentally disabled man and raping him on two occasions in 2015 and 2016. NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the disabled man lived on his own and had no electricity at his home. "After the first incident, the victim had difficulty identifying Cloete. He was able to identify him after the second incident," Ntabazalila said. He added that the State also requested the Department of Social Development to ensure care and protection of the victim considering his age and cognitive vulnerabilities.

He said that Cloete was also charged with the rape of a 62-year-old man in August 2018 in Barrydale.

"He resisted arrest but police managed to arrest him," he said.

Ntabazalila said Cloete was sentenced to two life terms and ten years imprisonment after he was found guilty on three counts of rape, two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, assault common and resisting arrest.

"The court sentenced him to two life terms and five years for the three rapes, two and half years imprisonment for the two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, six months imprisonment for assault common, and two years imprisonment for resisting arrest.

The court ordered that the two life sentences run concurrently," he said.

"The NPA welcomed the sentence and recognized the partnership between the state and the Worcester Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit as it was bearing fruits following successful arrests and prosecutions," he said.

IOL