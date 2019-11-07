Videos of the De Doorn community looting trucks and embarking on protest action have gone viral on social media. Picture: Screengrab

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape MEC for transport and public works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, and community safety MEC Albert Fritz, on Thursday condemned the looting and attacks on trucks in De Doorns and Worcester. The N1 highway in De Doorns had to be closed on Thursday morning after trucks and vehicles were stoned during protest action. Two trucks were looted by locals during the incident.

In a separate incident on Robertson Road in Worcester, another truck was looted by locals after it was involved in an accident.

"These acts of criminality cannot be tolerated. Our law enforcement agencies must ensure strong action is taken against perpetrators. Anyone responsible for these actions must be brought to book and prosecuted. Our traffic officers are busy on the roads monitoring the situation and diverting traffic to ensure motorists arrive safely at their destinations," said Madikizela.

"Last month I met with the trucking industry and our provincial traffic service has arranged for intensified integrated operations to respond to 'hot-spot' areas. Road freight vehicles are soft targets for criminals who attack them, leading to loss of transported goods, damage to the vehicles, injury to drivers and loss of life."