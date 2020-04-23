NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Health workers doing Covid-19 screening and testing in Khayelitsha. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Western Cape now has most Covid-19 deaths and infections - Health Minister

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 2h ago

Johannesburg - With six new Covid-19 related deaths and an increase of 200 infections recorded on Thursday, the Western Cape now has the most deaths and infections in the country. 

The Gauteng province has had the most cases for the majority of South Africa’s lockdown period, with the KwaZulu-Natal province having the most deaths, but on Thursday, the Western Cape province overtook both. 

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said it was ‘notable’ that the Cape province now had the most cases in the country. This as the country now has a total of 75 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths and 3953 confirmed cases. 

It is also notable that today the Western Cape has surpassed Gauteng’s confirmed cases and now has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. 

“A further analysis is being done as we are observing outbreak clusters in the Western Cape. This means that a large number of people who operate and interact in the same area (eg. factories, shopping centres) are testing positive,” said the minister.

The Northern Cape, Limpopo and Free State did not have any new cases, whereas the North West province recorded one new case. 

“We have seen the number of these province’s confirmed cases not increasing. This also illustrates the effectiveness of their positive patients’ treatment and management,” he said of those provinces.

Mkhize has sent his condolences to the families of the 10 patients who succumbed to Covid-19. 

LATEST BREAKDOWN  

Western Cape - 1279 total cases - 200 new cases - 28 deaths, including 6 new deaths - 236 recoveries

Gauteng - 1252 total cases - 28 new cases - 8 deaths, including 1 new death - 843 recoveries

KZN - 758 total cases - 49 new cases - 27 deaths, including 2 new deaths - 241 recoveries

Eastern Cape - 417 cases - 40 new cases - 6 deaths, including 1 new death - 19 recoveries 

Free State - 106 total cases - no new cases - 5 deaths - 76 recoveries 

Limpopo - 27 total cases - no new cases  - 1 death - 24 recoveries

North West - 25 total cases - 1 new case - 0 deaths - 13 recoveries 

Mpumalanga - 23 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 15 recoveries 

Northern Cape - 16 total cases - no new cases - 0 deaths - 6 recoveries

Unallocated 1

