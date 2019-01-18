Abalone with an estimated street value of R2.4 million was seized in Milnerton on Friday. Photo supplied.

DURBAN - Western Cape police seized 4932 units of shucked abalone and 638 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R2.4 million on Friday morning. According to police spokesman sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the crime intelligence driven investigation led detectives to a warehouse in Milnerton.

"At 10am, the members arrived at the premises in Freedom Way, where a Chevrolet Optra with two Chinese occupants had just stopped. Upon searching the vehicle they found two 50 kilogram [bags] of salt, which confirmed their suspicions. Upon entering the warehouse they uncovered an illegal abalone processing facility and arrested the men, aged 31 and 34," said Rwexana.

Numerous plastic containers filled with shucked abalone, steel cooking pots, gas cylinders and burners, a scale, chest freezer and other items of equipment were seized. Three rooms on the upper level were equipped as drying rooms where dried abalone was also seized.



The men will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.



African News Agency (ANA)